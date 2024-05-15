SENATE BILL 27: Equalizing mental health treatment

Senate Bill 27 was passed in May 2024. It puts mental health on the same level as physical health.

The Bill was overwhelmingly supported.

Watch video above to see how people in out neighborhoods feel about it.

Through more than 15 years of serving the Lansing area, Aspire has been able to help our neighbors with a wide range of resources, including mental health.

“What we do is support our participants in accessing the mental health that they need,” said Aspire Director Maria Peak.

Peak said this task is extremely important, especially given the impact her clients have had for what she described as a lack of lack of mental health treatment.

“I have pulled someone off a bridge with their legs over,” Peak said. “I have sat in a hospital with someone for four days because they kept getting denied from different facilities.”

It's why Peak believes mental health treatment needs to be more accessible. Many Lawmakers second that, which brings us to senate bill 27.

“Regardless of if your illness is below the neck to above the neck, we need to have systems in place that provide help,” said Senator Sarah Anthony.

Anthony introduced the bill last year, It gives an opportunity for insurance companies to pay for mental health services.

“It will apply for all insurances,” Anthony said.

This month, the bill was overwhelmingly supported by the Senate, with 93 yeses and 12 nos.

As it heads to the governor's desk, Peak said she's going to continue to push for mental health treatment for everyone.

