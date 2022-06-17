Watch
State Capitol

Actions

Ryan Kelley cannot leave the state or carry firearm, judge rules

Posted at 6:43 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 18:43:19-04

LANSING, Mich. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is free to campaign in Michigan after his arrest earlier this month for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection, but a federal judge ruled he is not allowed to carry a concealed weapon.

Kelley, who is one of five Republican candidates still standing after massive petition fraud, was arrested at his home near Grand Rapids by the FBI. He is charged with four misdemeanor counts.

As it stands, Kelley is free on a personal recognizance bond and is allowed to campaign in Michigan, although he is unable to leave the state except for his upcoming hearing in Washington D.C. in July.

The choice to prevent Kelley from carrying a gun while the proceedings are ongoing is standard procedure for someone awaiting trial.

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

