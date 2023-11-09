Right to Life of Michigan holds first Michigan March For Life following a lawsuit filed by the group

Right to Life of Michigan (RLM) and the national March for Life held their first annual March for life with a turnout of nearly 5000 people

This rally comes just after Right to Life and a group of republican lawmakers filed a lawsuit asking the federal courts to overturn Proposal 3

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Todays date has special significance its the one year anniversary of the passage of the dreadful Proposal 3 which enshrined the right for abortion in the state of Michigan"

And this particular anniversary..... Pro life activists from across the state made their way to the lawn of the State Capitol to let their feelings be known

"....This is our way to show that....There is another truth"

Men... Women and children....

"This is my son Levi"

Marching together following a lawsuit filed by Right to Life and republican lawmakers with the hopes of overturning Proposal 3

"There were some very tough decision made by voters a year ago I think a lot of that was lead by just being misinformed"

And protesters in Lansing believe efforts of unity such as this one will sway the opinions of Michigan legislators and voters

"I have faith that this will move some hearts and turn some people"

For pro-choice groups across the state including Planned Parenthood....Their hearts remain in the same place

In a statement in response to the lawsuit President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan Paula Thornton Greear said in part

"As we saw last year in Michigan and again last night in Ohio: abortion is a winning issue. The republican party knows it, too, but rather than admit that they are dramatically out of step with American values and American voters, they resort to dirty tactics like these instead. This baseless lawsuit is nothing but a brazen political attempt to overturn the will of the people and impose dangerous anti-abortion policies on an electorate that doesn't want them."

But these pro life advocates say regardless.... They will continue to stand united against Proposal 3

"The unborn don't have a voice and so we're out here being that voice so that charges the batteries a little bit to see all these people out here in support of life"

