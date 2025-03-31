Rally at Capitol marks Transgender Day of Visibility

LANSING, Mich. — "We are here to enjoy and embrace our visibility, to be who we are." said Michelle Fox-Phillips, Organizer, Transgender Day of Visibility Rally.

On Sunday, hundreds of neighbors gathered at the Capitol for a rally that is part of the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Organizers say the rally is targeted to bring the community together to raise awareness of the experiences of transgender people, including ongoing challenges and achievements.

Emme Zanotti was one of the speakers at the rally.

"This is about celebrating the fact that this community has so much love and empathy and compassion and understanding to give the world, and this is our chance to voice it not in the face of haters or political opposition, but just simply sharing this space amongst community so folks can be present and be themselves," said Zanotti.

The Transgender Day of Visibility is an annual event occurring on March 31st, and organizers say they hope to hold another rally next year.

