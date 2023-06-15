Rain or shine: Scouts Day at the Michigan Capitol brings together youth from across the state

LANSING, Mich. — The rain didn't stop the fun at the Michigan Capitol for Scouts Day as hundreds of scouts across the state came together.

“This is really an opportunity for the state of Michigan to hear about the great things that scouting is doing in the state,” said Vice President of Public Relations for the Eagle Scout Association Alumni of Michigan Zach Damon.

Scouts of all ages gathered on the Capitol lawn to spread awareness of the importance of being a scout.

“Scouting is such an organization that has such a rich history in our state of Michigan that I think it's important to understand that this is an organization that builds youth, and it builds character,” Damon said.

This is the third year of Scout Day at the Capitol, and scouts were able to enjoy several indoor and outdoor activities.

“It gives young men and women the opportunity to not only build social skills but also outdoor skills as well and skills that they wouldn't necessarily develop in other organizations,” Damon said.

Damon said it's exciting to watch scouts from all across the state get together for the day, but it's even more exciting to see their success.

“The individuals, the youth that are coming out of this organization are second to none," Damon said. "I mean, you have individuals that are getting full rides to Stanford and Harvard and studying, you know, nuclear engineering, astrophysics. So, I mean, just an amazing crop of young men and women.”

He said scouting is something everyone should consider.

“If you really want to get involved, make friends, make life-long friends, and make life-long memories, I say get involved with scouting,” Damon said.

