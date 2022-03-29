Proposed amendment would create constitutional oversight panel

LANSING, Mich. — Some lawmakers want greater oversight and less partisan politics in the Capitol so legislators proposed an amendment to the Michigan Constitution Tuesday that would do just that.

The amendment, which is sponsored by State Senator Ed McBroom of District 38, would create a joint House and Senate oversight committee with eight lawmakers from both sides of the aisle spearheaded by a rotating chair.

The members would each take turns holding the leadership position.

In order to pass and make it onto the ballot this November, the amendment would need to be adopted by super majorities in the Michigan House and Senate.

