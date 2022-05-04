Pro-choice advocates rally at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — A crowd gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday to advocate for abortion rights.

Hundreds of advocates and community leaders showed up in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court ruling indicating that the court was prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Abortion is a class issue, abortion is a poverty issue, abortion is a human rights issue, abortion is a health care issue," said Lansing resident Caroline Jacobs. "And it’s not just women it’s all of us and as we watch our civil liberties erode now is the time to do something about it."

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion won't just be illegal in Michigan. It will be a felony.

The demonstration was initially intended for pro-choice supporters, but abortion opponents showed up as well. Still, the event remained peaceful.

