Pro-choice advocates gathered at the Capitol as part of a nationwide protest

LANSING, Mich. — Neary 50 pro-choice advocates gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon as part of a nationwide protest led by the nonprofit Pro Choice with Heart.

Lauren Shields 2021

"In support of not overturning Roe v. Wade," Fawn Doux, women's right advocate, said.

Lauren Shields 2021

According to the nonprofit, "the Supreme Court in the United States is debating Roe v. Wade." Which is called "the only protection women have to control their own bodies in the USA."

"It would prevent abortions across the country and allow states like Texas and Alabama and Georgia to continue pushing further against abortion rights," Doux said.

Lauren Shields 2021



"There's been 561 restrictions on abortion and women's bodies, and none on men's bodies at all," Nicole Osire, women's rights advocate, said. "So, we're here just protesting those policies and hopefully not the end of Roe v. Wade."

Thoughts from protestors outside the Capitol on pro-choice rights

"Personally I don't ever want to be pregnant, and so, I'm in support of abortion for myself," Doux said. "I also know a lot of people who have been sexually assaulted, and who just aren't ready to be parents. So, I don't think they should be forced to carry out a pregnancy that they don’t want."

Lauren Shields 2021

Protesters said no one from the nonprofit showed up to their protest, but that didn't stop them from marching for what they believe in.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook