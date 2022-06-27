LANSING, Mich. — The Capitol lawn was filled with several hundred people Sunday afternoon rallying together to celebrate pride and this historic day seven years ago.

“We are now near the seventh anniversary of the marriage equality act on this day in 2015,” said Melik Brown.

Speakers included Attorney General Dana Nessel who said in March, she spoke to the Michigan Supreme Court arguing that under the Elliott Larson Civil Rights Act, the word sex should accompany sexual orientation and gender identity.

“If that becomes law in the state of Michigan, what it means is that no longer will anyone be able to discriminate against individuals in housing, in employment, in education, in public accommodations just because they are gay, or bi or trans,” Nessel said.

Shelly Chu attended the event. She says she grew up in a conservative town, so being able to express herself here in Lansing and seeing all the support from people in the community is amazing.

“There’s a lot more groups here that are supportive in general," Chu said. "It’s really nice to get away from a place that isn’t and to be surrounded by people who genuinely love and care about us and are willing to support us no matter who the heck we are.”

And while Pride Month is winding down, she said there's things people can do every day."

“Communicate with loved ones," Chu said. "Make sure that they know they’re validated and loved no matter what.”

Nessel also encouraged people to register to vote.

“Over 20 percent of all eligible LGBTQ adults do not register to vote at all, but if you think it doesn’t matter who is in office, I mean I’m the first openly gay person to hold office in the state of Michigan, but I got news for the folks who work in there, I’m not going to be the last,” Nessel said.

She also discussed the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’m not surprised, I mean, you know, in 2018 when I was running that’s why I cut a campaign commercial and I said specifically Roe’s going to be overturned because once Cavanagh’s on the court you got your fifth vote,” Nessel said.

Nessel said this court decision is going to put doctors and health care providers in a bind all across the country.

“For doctors that routinely have given that option do you want to terminate this pregnancy because you might die, they’ve been given that opportunity, and I don’t think they’re going to be able to be given that opportunity now," Nessel said. "I say that because I think most doctors won’t know if they're going to be prosecuted or not and what’s the standard for that does there have to be a 100 percent chance you’re going to die, is it 90 percent, is it 80 percent, we don’t know.”

For now, Nessel encourages Michiganders to celebrate Pride and take action where they can.

“Talk to your friends and your community members and let them know that our lives matter and that our lives are on the ballot come November,” Nessel said.

