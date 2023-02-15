'Our classrooms shouldn’t be crime scenes,' Hundreds gather at Capitol for sit-in after Monday's mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. — On the steps of the Michigan Capitol students, community members and lawmakers gathered Wednesday in a call for action.

“We are really, truly trying to make today about experiences and understanding the student experience, understanding staff’s experience," said Maya Manuel, an MSU student who organized Wednesday's sit-in. "Berkey Hall is a building that I go to class in almost every day. That room that rumored is one that I’m in almost every day. Our classrooms shouldn’t be crime scenes.”

Hundreds of MSU students showed the community the drills many have been doing since kindergarten. Attendees tell me they want to see concrete action from the Legislature.

“We want to see movement on what are called red flag bills that protect people from those who are at risk to themselves or others. We would like to see movement on universal background checks, we would like to see movement on safe storage and we’d like to see movement on domestic violence legislation," said Katie See, who attended the event.

Some state and national legislators attended and some spoke during the demonstration like Rep. Elissa Slotkin who called for action to protect students.

“The number one killer of young people under 21 is gun violence, so you either decide you give a crap about young people and you’re going to do something about what is killing them, or you cannot say you care about children," Slotkin said.

