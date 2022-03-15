Ohio woman charged with threatening two Michigan state representatives

LANSING, Mich. — An Ohio woman is facing prison time after being charged with leaving threatening and racist voicemails for Michigan state Reps. Sarah Anthony and Cynthia Johnson.

Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, Ohio, is charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, one count of ethnic intimidation and two counts of telecommunications services.

Michigan State Police investigated the incidents before referring them to state Attorney General's Office.

“This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Nessel said. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.”

A court arraignment is set for March 31 at 8:15 a.m.

