Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Ohio woman charged with threatening two Michigan state representatives

michigan state capitol buidling.jpg
WXYZ
michigan state capitol buidling.jpg
Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 14:42:19-04

LANSING, Mich. — An Ohio woman is facing prison time after being charged with leaving threatening and racist voicemails for Michigan state Reps. Sarah Anthony and Cynthia Johnson.

Sandra Bachman, 58, of Batavia, Ohio, is charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, one count of ethnic intimidation and two counts of telecommunications services.

Michigan State Police investigated the incidents before referring them to state Attorney General's Office.

“This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” Nessel said. “Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken. I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.”

A court arraignment is set for March 31 at 8:15 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter