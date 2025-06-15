LANSING, Mich. — Protesters gathered at the State Capitol building in Lansing on Saturday as part of nationwide protests against the Trump administration.



Protesters voiced concerns about the Trump administration.

The protest was organized in part by 50501 Michigan, which reported similar turnout to their April protest.

Participants marched through streets and gathered on the Capitol steps with signs and chants.

The protest was part of protests happening across the United States.

WATCH: Protesters voice concerns at Lansing capitol during 'No Kings' demonstration

'No Kings' protesters rally in Lansing against Trump administration

I spoke with Colton Hughes, a state committee member with 5051 Michigan, one of the groups that helped organize the protest.

"We've come out in order to protest the Trump administration... they're dividing us, and tearing people apart," Hughes said.

As protesters walked the sidewalks and occasionally took to the streets, I also spoke with Sheree Ritchie, who offered a different perspective on the protest.

"I do question a lot of the signs I'm seeing protesters carrying," Ritchie said.

She believes Donald Trump has been operating within his presidential authority.

"There is no king here in our county, we have a president... I'm not seeing a king situation," Ritchie said.

Tom Moran, who carried a massive banner during the protest, called on lawmakers to take action.

"Trump shouldn't be a king, it's a democracy, so Tom Barrett, Elissa Slotkin and Gray Peters, do your job," Moran said.

After marching through the streets, many protesters gathered on the Capitol steps, continuing their chants of, "Immigrants are welcome here, free free free Palestine."

Hughes expressed satisfaction with the turnout, comparing it to the organization's previous protest.

"To see a fairly equal turnout is awesome," Hughes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook