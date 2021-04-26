New state program will offer great protection for people in Michigan nursing facilities

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is rolling out a new initiative called the Sentinel Project designed to protect vulnerable adults in nursing homes across the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the project on Monday.

Specially trained staff will now inspect long-term care facilities for signs of abuse or neglect during unannounced check-ins.

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Officials will then use these site visits combined with performance metrics and complaints to determine if any action is necessary to make sure the patients are getting the best care.

The senior population in the United States is projected to increase by 70 percent by 2060. Experts say that influx could put a strain on long-term care facilities.

Nessel says the Sentinel Project was created to help the state prepare for the uptick.

If you or anyone you know is being abused or neglected in a nursing facility, contact the Michigan attorney general’s health care fraud hotline at 800-242-2873 or file a complaint online.

