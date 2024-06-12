New investigation of the Oxford High School shooting requested

LANSING, Mich. — The State Board of Education is calling on Michigan lawmakers to require and fund a full independent investigation of the Oxford High School shooting.

This comes at the request of the parents of the four teens who were shot and killed in the November 2021 tragedy.

According to the board, the independent report released by Guidepost Solutions last year still left many unanswered questions.

The board is also requesting that suicide and threat assessments be a part of every school emergency operation plan and that the state continue funding for student mental health support.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook