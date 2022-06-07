New electric vehicle charging system plant coming to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Flo, a Canadian electric vehicle charging company has picked Auburn Hills as its newest manufacturing location.

"As you can see this is a really exciting announcement and I am thrilled to be here to celebrate Flo’s investment in Michigan," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the announcement on Tuesday.

Flo makes charging stations for residential and commercial use. Once the plant is up and running, Flo’s CEO Louis Tremblay says, he hopes to see it crank out more than 200,000 units a year.

“Our target is 250,000 units for the United States where most of it will be manufactured in Auburn Hills," Tremblay said.

The goal is to facilitate the transition from gas to wider electric vehicle use, and, according to Flo, part of that process is implementing a wide infrastructure of electric vehicle charging. The company plans on having this first U.S. manufacturing facility up and running next year.

“Flo’s investment is the latest in a long line of projects that are helping Michigan lead the future of mobility in electrification," Whitmer said.

The company is receiving an $800,000 dollar grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

