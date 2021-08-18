New COVID cases in mid-Michigan increasing at 'steady' rate, health officials say

LANSING, Mich. — After seeing some of the area's highest COVID numbers in nearly three months last week, Lansing-area health officials say that the number of new cases has remained relatively steady over the last week.

“Our census of COVID patients have stayed steady, probably around 17 to 20 patients," said Amy Brown who serves as Sparrow's chief nursing officer. "We've we've maintained probably five to six in critical care. So the good news is, is that we haven't seen more increase of that, but obviously we still have covered cases here in the hospital.”

Here in Ingham County, Brown said, the vast majority of very ill COVID-19 patients are those who are unvaccinated.

“We still continue to see patients that are not vaccinated. We have seen a few patients that are vaccinated. But for the majority, the patients that we're seeing that are there are still very sick are those that are not vaccinated," Brown said.

Ingham County has seen a total of 91 new cases in the last 7 days.

"We've maybe stabilized a tiny bit. So we're still in that range of if you look at the CDC transmission indicators, we kind of hover the line between substantial and high," said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

The state as a whole has seen a total of more than 3,000 cases over a three-day period.

Other mid-Michigan counties are also seeing a steady number of new cases. Clinton county saw 34 new cases over the past week. Eaton county had 45 new cases. In Hillsdale county, there were 20 new cases, and Jackson County had 59 new cases.

“I think that what we're seeing is that until we can get more herd immunity, this isn't going anywhere fast… I’d like to see something a little bit higher than 70 percent just because I think that would give us more protection and obviously keep our caregivers and our community safer," Brown said.

Health officials said they would like to see more people wear masks in public areas and social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.

