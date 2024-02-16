MSU Students take to Capitol to demand change, one year after mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. — The outcry for change from MSU students echoed from the Capitol's steps Thursday afternoon - one year and two days after the deadly mass shooting on campus.

Sit Down MSU and Students Demand action organized the sit-in event, which gave students a platform to express emotions, memories, and lingering trauma from the night

The event happened days after four new gun laws went into effect, but students said more work needs to be done.

“We could work on ghost gun regulation, we could repeal standard ground laws,” said MSU junior Saylor Reinders. “There’s just so much more that can be done.”

After powerful messages on the steps, students went inside the capitol to speak to lawmakers. We caught up with State Rep. Emily Dievendorf to get their response.

“It is our jobs as lawmakers, to protect the students and all of our community from gun violence,” Divendorf said.

As students wrapped their arms around each other and remembered the three lives lost that horrific night, they somehow learned to turn pain into something positive.

“You turn your pain into passion and that passion into a position of love,” said former MSU student Maya Manuel.