"More than a name": Michigan police come to Lansing to honor fallen officers

LANSING, Mich. — Law enforcement from across the state came to the state capitol in Lansing to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

On Monday, Michigan Concerns of Police Survivors (MI COPS) organized a remembrance ceremony for five deputies killed in 2024 and four deputies.

One of those honored was late Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Butler Jr., who was killed last summer.

His wife, Sarah Butler, was one of the few who walked up to the steps of the capitol to place a flower on the wreath.

"There's people here that felt the pain that I felt," Butler said. "There's people that will feel the pain going forward and hopefully I'll be able to help them."

Butler said the Hillsdale community's tributes haven't stopped since the deputy's death.

One example, Butler said, is a scholarship in her husband's honor.

"It's for the sheriff's department that are sending new people to the police academy that want to follow in law enforcement like Bill loved," Butler said.

MI COPS president Brian Rendon says the ceremony is a way to provide healing and comfort for survivors that lost an officer in the line of duty.

Rendon says he was proud of the crowd that came out to support.

"It's just a testament on how many people that care for officers," Rendon said. "Officers that made the ultimate sacrifice."

Families honored Monday night will now head to the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C. next week as part of National Police Week. The memorial will have the names of the nine deputies etched on.

