MIOSHA updates COVID-19 emergency rules to align with new federal guidance

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration filed COVID-19 emergency rules Tuesday to align with Federal OSHA’s Emergency Temporary Standards, dialing back workplace rule for non-health care settings.

Employers in non-health care settings will be able to “use their best judgment” in determining whether to maintain daily health screenings, face covering requirements and social distancing requirements, according to a news release.

The updated rules are effective Tuesday, June 22 and are set to expire Dec. 22. They rescind the emergency rules issued on May 24 and focus on health care settings where known or suspected COVID-19 patients may be present.

These workplaces may have a higher exposure risk for employees and need continued protections to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to MIOSHA.

“As we continue to get Michigan back to work, our priority remains keeping workplaces safe for employees and protecting customers as they support these businesses,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “With our state at full capacity, we can boost our economic Jumpstart and ensure businesses can emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever while keeping their workers safe.”

Non-health care settings are expected to follow CDC guidelines and federal OSHA guidance.

“These updates recognize the great progress we have made in Michigan to contain COVID-19 and the power of vaccinations,” Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said. “We will continue to provide critical workplace protections more focused on areas of increased COVID-19 risk. In non-health care settings, it’s important that all employers recognize that they have a general duty to provide a safe workplace.”

Small Business Association of Michigan President Brian Calley issued a statement in response to the relaxation of MIOSHA rules.

FOX 17

READ MORE: Michigan officially lifts all COVID restrictions, but the pandemic isn't over

READ MORE: Michigan businesses prepare for 100% capacity as worker shortage continues