Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun to step down

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Joneigh Khaldun is stepping down from her role as Michigan’s chief medical executive after spending more than a year battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

She will leave her role on Sept. 30.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, who received her medical degree from Wayne State University and a master of public health from the University of Michigan, will take over the position on Oct. 1.

“I am honored to be named the state’s chief medical executive,” Bagdasarian said in a statement. “I know we have a committed, resolute, and untiring team that cares deeply about public health and moving past this current crisis. I look forward to collaborating with MDHHS and the Governor’s office and other state departments to address this challenge and any others that may present in the future.”

Bagdasarian has a background in internal medicine and infectious diseases. Since the beginning of the pandemic she provided input on statewide testing strategies and offered guidance on outbreak preparedness.

Khaldun is leaving her position for a job outside of the state government, according to Whitmer’s office.

“This work has been the honor of my life. I’ve been inspired by the entire MDHHS team and their expertise and dedication to serving the people of Michigan. Dr Bagdasarian is an accomplished public health expert and epidemiologist and I am confident she will serve the state well in this new role,” Khaldun said in a statement. “This is very bittersweet, but I am excited for this new and unique opportunity to continue doing my life’s work of advancing bold programs and policies that promote the health of all communities.”

According to Whimer’s office, the state has begun its search for a permanent replacement.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook