Michigan US Senate Race: Sherry O’Donnell

LANSING, Mich. — Doctor Sherry O’Donnell has a political aspiration. She is one of five candidates hoping to win that Michigan US Senate seat.

“I'm one that feel like we need to take our nation back to conservative values,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell, not your typical politician, she's a physician, who has been practicing internal medicine for more than 20 years. But she says it was during COVID-19 when politics sparked her interest.

“It awakened me to what was going on, before that I was just so busy with my practice, I didn't pay attention to the political realm that awakened so many of us since COVID,” O’Donnell said.

Since announcing her run, O' Donnell said she has gotten a lot of support. She believes it has a lot to do with the issues she plans to attack if she's elected, which include things like securing the border, fixing inflation and making changes to the education system.

Before making it to the final race in November, O'Donnell must beat out two other republican candidates, Mike Rogers and Justin Amash.

Early in person voting runs through Sunday and primary election is set for Tuesday August 6.