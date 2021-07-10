Michigan Supreme Court denies Redistricting Commission's request to push back deadline

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court ruled against the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission's request for more time to draw new state, Congressional, and House maps.

The maps must be drawn in a fair way and account for things like geography, population size, and groups of people who share the same concerns also called communities of interest.

State of Michigan, 2021

The commission is facing a tight deadline to draw the new maps which will be used for future elections. The Constitutional deadline for redistricting is November 1 but Census data, which is crucial to drawing new maps won't be available until late September.

The Census Bureau cited challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes, and wildfires in the West as reasons for the delay.

The Census Bureau cited challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes and wildfires in the West as reasons for the delay.

"The petitioners sought this relief due to the six-month Census delay," said MICRC General Counsel Julianne Pastula. "The commission will not be receiving the Census data necessary to do its work a full six months later than anticipated. So we are definitely under a time crunch."

The Michigan Supreme Court announced its decision Friday saying it was "not persuaded that it should grant the requested relief."

The way a district is drawn plays a large role in who gets elected and who doesn't. In the past, whichever political party held a majority in the state legislature was in charge of redrawing the district lines every 10 years, a practice that led to less competitive elections.

The commission was created by the state's voters in 2018 to prevent that process from continuing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook