Michigan Supreme Court affirms Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits LGBTQ+ discrimination

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court affirmed that the Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, argued the case in front of the Court.

“Our residents deserve to live in a state that recognizes the value of diversity and rejects the notion that our own civil rights law could be used as a tool of discrimination," Nessel said in a statement. "This ruling is not only a victory for the LGBTQ+ community, but for all Michigan residents, and one that’s long overdue.”

The ruling comes from a case in the Upper Peninsula in 2019 when two businesses tried to refuse service to an LGBTQ+ couple and a transgender client.

The case was Rouch World LLC et al v. Michigan Department of Civil Rights et al, and it was argued before the Court on March 2, 2022.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also released a statement after the ruling came out.

“Today, Michigan is more free and fair than it was yesterday," Whitmer said. "The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled decisively to confirm that our state’s civil rights laws protect our LGBTQ+ community. This is a monumental victory that ensures our LGBTQ+ community is seen equally by state law and protected by it."

