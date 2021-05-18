Michigan state workers set to return in person on July 12

LANSING, Mich. — After more than a year working from home, state workers are set to return to in-person duty on July 12.

“Although it is anticipated in-person work may be allowed starting May 24, our previously announced date of July 12 has not changed,” wrote Cheryl Schmittdiel, acting director of the Office of the State Employer, in a letter to state employees Monday.

She explained that state departments are working to prepare for state employees’ return by ensuring work spaces meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

Individual departments will reach out to workers with more information on what the return will look like. Many of the plans include a transition perion.

“In the meantime one of the most important things you can do, if you have not already, is get vaccinated,” wrote Schmittdiel. “To facilitate vaccination and recognize those who have already been vaccinated, a special grant of 8 hours of sick leave intended for vaccination has been provided for under many collective bargaining agreements and the civil service regulations.”

About 26,000 state employees are working remotely, just over half of the state workforce, according to Kurt Weiss, a spokesman for the Office of the State Employer.

