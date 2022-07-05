Michigan state Capitol's Heritage Hall holds soft opening Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — It’s been over two years of construction, but Heritage Hall held a soft opening on Tuesday.

The $40 million project will be the starting place for Capitol tours, provide space for legislative events and it has a skylight that shows the Capitol dome.

And if you’re a history buff, there’s exhibits inside for you.

“First part they'll see at our exhibit ramp is a conservation lab, and it's actually a window. It's been cut into the lab, so people will actually be able to see our staff actively working, conserving some of our artifacts, including our battle flag collection, which we're really excited about,” said Matthew Vanacker, director of the Capitol Tour Education and Information Service.

Vanacker said there is still work to be done that should be finished by fall, just in time for a formal opening. In the meantime, people can start to come in for tours.

