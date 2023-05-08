Michigan State Capitol Commission working to bring more security to the building

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan leaders are taking steps to make the state's capitol building safer and possibly weapon free down the line.

Last month, the Michigan State Capitol Commission voted to begin taking bids for metal detectors that would be placed at four entrances, but what they're looking for aren't your typical metal detectors. These detection systems will scan for not only traditional guns but also 3-D printed weapons.

These detectors will be placed at the main east entrance, the Heritage Hall entrance, the north House entrance and the south Senate entrance.

It doesn't stop there. The commission is seeking proposals for software for the building's security cameras to detect and alert security of people with weapons on the grounds.

These changes apply to everyone entering the Michigan Capitol, excluding on-duty law enforcement and security.

