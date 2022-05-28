Michigan Senate approves pause on state gas tax

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders could see a little relief at the pump in the coming weeks after the state Senate voted to suspend the state’s gas tax on Thursday.

The vote was on a package of four bills that would suspend the tax from June 15 and through mid-September. The bills also would prevent sales and use taxes on certain fuels and commercial vehicles.

The package of bills now heads to the state House.

