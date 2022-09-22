Michigan Secretary of State partners with Veterans Affairs Department on voter registration

LANSING, Mich. — There is less than two months until the general election in November, and that means if you’re not already registered to vote, now is the time. For veterans, there’s a new way to get information and get registered to vote.

It’s a pilot program through the federal Veterans Affairs Department that provides voter registration information, materials and assistance to veterans at VA facilities across the state.

Those veterans, caregivers and dependents are also able to access this additional registration help. Michigan veterans aren’t the only ones getting additional assistance. This pilot program is also being rolled out in Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Are you a veteran looking for some additional help getting all set to vote on Nov. 8? Visit the Michigan Secretary of State office's website here, or check out more information here.

