Michigan will soon have non-binary option for driver's licenses and state IDs

Posted at 6:24 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 18:28:22-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan residents soon will be able to select a non-binary option on their driver’s licenses and state ID cards, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Tuesday.

The non-binary option will be marked with an “X.”

“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” Benson in a statement. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”

Residents who want to change their sex marker to “X” can visit any Secretary of State office starting on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Right now 20 other states and the District of Columbia give residents a non-binary option on their state licenses and IDs.

