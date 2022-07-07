LANSING, Mich. — In the latest on the legal fight over the right to an abortion here in Michigan, the Republican-led Legislature filed an appeal challenging the injunction that is currently blocking the state’s 1931 abortion ban from taking effect.

On Wednesday, the Legislature asked an appellate court to overturn Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher’s decision to enforce the injunction. That decision was released back in May. The Legislature argued that the injunction is “extreme judicial overreach."

They also argued that because no cases have been prosecuted under Michigan's abortion ban the injunction lacks basis.

As of Thursday, the appeal has not been assigned within the Michigan Court of Appeals.

