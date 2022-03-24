Michigan Redistricting Commission won’t give themselves a raise after all

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission changed course and voted to reverse an earlier decision to give themselves a 7 percent raise.

The original decision to give the 13-member commission a raise due to inflation drew ire from the public and a few of the commissioners themselves; especially in light of a budget shortfall of $1.2 million.

In previous meetings, some commissioners argued that the members should even get a pay decrease because their workload had decreased.

Nonetheless, earlier in March the members rejected a motion to reconsider the increase and approved a 7 percent “cost of living adjustment.”

Thursday’s vote against the raise means the commissioners’ pay will remain 35 percent of the governor’s salary or $55,000.

Spokesman Edward Woods said in an emailed statement that the decision was in response, in part, to the feedback the commission received from residents.

“Throughout the redistricting process, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission continues to value and consider feedback from Michiganders,” he wrote. “Consequently, they nixed the seven percent cost of living adjustment due to inflation.”

