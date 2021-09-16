Michigan parents call for statewide mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan parents started a petition calling for a statewide mask mandate in all schools.

In the petition, the group, called Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools, asked the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue a public health order requiring masks in schools.

The masks would be required regardless of vaccination status and would be worn indoors during school.

“As Americans, we have a responsibility to stand up to COVID-19 with a unified resolve and do our part to defend the health and safety of our families, friends and fellow citizens,” the petition said. “When an enemy — whether other nations, terrorists or microscopic viruses — attacks America, we have a duty to respond, using all our resources to protect ourselves and each other.”

The state's Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun advised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration that a statewide mask mandate in schools would help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Emily Mellits, a Macomb County parent and MiPASS member said the group started organically. There were groups of parents across the state who had started their own petitions. But through the power of social media, they were able to connect to form the MiPass and create one petition to the Michigan Department of Health and Human services.

“Out here in Macomb county, we don’t have a mask mandate in place and we have tons of people in quarantine, Mellits said. “And this could be avoided by one simple thing. A mask.”

Mellitis said in her area, when children are forced to quarantine after infeciton or exposure, it impacts the communtiiy.

“When you have kids in quarantine, that puts a stress on parents in terms of finding childcare or potentially having to take off work, which could impact our communities and our businesse,” Mellitis said.

The Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools includes the following organizations: Macomb County Parents for Safe in Person School, Oakland County Parents for Safe in Person School, Wayne County Parents for Safe in Person School, Genesee County Parents for Safe in Person School, Smart Science Alliance of Ottawa County, Smart Science Alliance of Kent County, Jackson Masks, Parents for Science – Southwest (Calhoun, Barry, Eaton, and Kalamazoo counties), Mask Up Livingston County Schools, P-CCS Parents and Others for Science and Michigan Education Justice Coalition.

