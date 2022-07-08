LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University and University of Michigan are outliers when it comes to Big Ten stadiums – you can’t get a drink while enjoying the action. But, proposed bipartisan bills in the state Legislature could change that.

A set of House and Senate bills would allow the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to issue liquor licenses to university basketball, football and hockey stadiums.

There would be restrictions like cutting off alcohol sales before and after sporting matches.

Data shows that actually allowing safe consumption at sporting events could reduce the amount of binge drinking that happens outside of those stadiums.

The bills have been referred to the House and Senate Regulatory Reform committees.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook