Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodState Capitol

Actions

Michigan Legislature has proposed bills aimed at allowing MSU, UM to serve alcohol at sporting events

Michigan State and Michigan are outliers when it comes to Big Ten sporting events– you can’t get a drink while enjoying the action. But proposed bipartisan bills in the state Legislature could change that.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 17:31:35-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University and University of Michigan are outliers when it comes to Big Ten stadiums – you can’t get a drink while enjoying the action. But, proposed bipartisan bills in the state Legislature could change that.

A set of House and Senate bills would allow the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to issue liquor licenses to university basketball, football and hockey stadiums.

There would be restrictions like cutting off alcohol sales before and after sporting matches.

Data shows that actually allowing safe consumption at sporting events could reduce the amount of binge drinking that happens outside of those stadiums.

The bills have been referred to the House and Senate Regulatory Reform committees.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021
Sarah Grimmer

Sarah Grimmer

6:06 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers & Sarah Grimmer

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter