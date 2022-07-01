Michigan Legislature expected to pass state budget late Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — The Legislature will be working until very late Thursday night or early Friday morning to finalize the state budget before their deadline tomorrow. This year’s budget is expected to be around $75 billion and includes another historic amount of money for education.

“I think it's been a very positive process working with both sides of the aisle and the governor," said state Sen. Curtis Hertel. "And I think this budget will be a solid investment in the roads they drive to work, their kids school investments in our economy moving forward. So I'm very happy with that.”

In total, the state budget is expected to allocate $19.6 billion of its total $75.7 billion toward public schools. This year’s budget is up 8.1 percent from last year’s historic budget. Last year’s budget was about $70 billion total.

"I think the most important thing is the increase in investment in education," Hertel said. "It’s going to to be a record amount of funding, it’s more funding for at risk kids, it's more funding to deal with learning losses that we saw during the pandemic. So, I think that's probably the biggest top line in this budget— the giant increase in our kids' schools.”

One issue left off the budget was tax relief. Members of the GOP-led Legislature could not come to an agreement on such measures with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

FOX 47 reached out to the GOP chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee Jon Bumstead but did not hear back.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook