Michigan House to return to session in last week of 2024

The final week of the lame duck legislative session ended without much bill action from lawmakers

Elected officials are expected to reconvene in the final week of 2024

Video shows some advocates reacting to the inaction and what bills are now at the governor's desk

With Michigan House leaders adjourning until the last week of 2024, we're updating you on where things stand at the capitol and what that means for our neighbors.

Lawmakers were able to pass some bills during the lame duck session before House Republicans walked out in protest last week.

WATCH: MICHIGAN HOUSE GOP WALKS OFF FLOOR IN PROTEST OVER TIPPED WAGE LEGISLATION

Michigan House GOP walks off floor in protest over tipped wage legislation

Some of those bills that Governor Gretchen Whitmer could sign off on include Senate Bills 515-517 would enact changes to guidelines in testimony in cases such as human trafficking or prostitution.

Senate Bills 206 & 207 Would ban landlords with five or more rental properties from discriminating against tenants based on income.

Senate Bill 40 stands to increase the maximum amount of unemployment benefits a person can get and extends the length of time a person can receive those benefits.

A number of key bills failed to make the final cut including bills for tipped wage, paid sick leave and fixing state roads.

WATCH: MSU POLITICAL EXPERT CALLS WALKOUT BY HOUSE REPUBLICANS 'UNPRECEDENTED'

MSU political expert calls walkout by House Republicans 'unprecedented'

Republicans walked out of session last Friday after tipped wage and paid sick leave bills were not considered on the floor. That left Democrats with a 56-0 advantage.

However, Democrat Rep. Karen Whitsett left the House floor last Friday for a medical issue leaving Democrats with a 55-0 roll call.

In order to vote on a bill, the House must establish a quorum with at least half of the members present. The floor needed 56 members to attend in order for voting to happen.

Whitsett told reporters Thursday that she continued staying away from the House because her top priorities weren't being taken up.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Tate issued a Call to the House Thursday afternoon to try and get any House lawmakers in teh building into the chambers.

Tate ignored reporters questions as he walked to his office after adjourning session hours after issuing the call.

WATCH: SPEAKER JOE TATE ORDERS REPRESENTATIVES BACK TO THE HOUSE FLOOR

Speaker Joe Tate orders Representatives back to the House floor

Derrell Slaughter, who came to support legislation for clean water, says he's disappointed to see bills fall by the wayside while residents don't get the help they need.

"A real missed opportunity to really pass things that could really help folks in Michigan," Slaughter said. "Folks are going to be hurt."

The House is slated to return in the final week of 2024 to try and pass legislation before a new Republican-majority House is sworn in next month.

Fox 47 News is learning that there is no set agenda for the final session of the year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook