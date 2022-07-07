Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodState Capitol

Actions

Michigan House members introduce legislation based off of School Safety Task Force recommendations

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation to improve school safety across the state.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 16:51:59-04

LANSING, Mich. — A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Michigan House of Representatives are introducing legislation to address school safety based off recommendations from the House School Safety Task Force. One of the proposals is to create a bipartisan mental health commission.

“It's a statewide commission that we're proposing, and that's a nine-member commission," said state Rep. Luke Meerman, who serves as chair of the task force. "Three members from the governor, three members from the majority leader, three members from the speaker, and I think that's what can help carry us forward as we need to continue to have discussions about what does it take to keep schools safe.”

Meerman says the work on this task force can be tough and agreements are hard fought.

“Even though the discussions have been hard at times, we’re frankly, we're still friends, and we're working together,” Meerman said.

The state budget that was agreed upon last week should fund some of the task force’s priorities.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elle Meyers

Elle Meyers

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021
Sarah Grimmer

Sarah Grimmer

6:06 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Elle Meyers & Sarah Grimmer

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter