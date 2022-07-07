LANSING, Mich. — A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the Michigan House of Representatives are introducing legislation to address school safety based off recommendations from the House School Safety Task Force. One of the proposals is to create a bipartisan mental health commission.

“It's a statewide commission that we're proposing, and that's a nine-member commission," said state Rep. Luke Meerman, who serves as chair of the task force. "Three members from the governor, three members from the majority leader, three members from the speaker, and I think that's what can help carry us forward as we need to continue to have discussions about what does it take to keep schools safe.”

Meerman says the work on this task force can be tough and agreements are hard fought.

“Even though the discussions have been hard at times, we’re frankly, we're still friends, and we're working together,” Meerman said.

The state budget that was agreed upon last week should fund some of the task force’s priorities.

