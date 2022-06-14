Michigan House bill could lower the required age for employees working in the cannabis industry

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives Regulatory Reform Committee heard testimony on Tuesday about allowing people as young as 18 to work in the marijuana industry.

Right now, workers at recreational dispensaries and grow facilities need to be 21 years old or older. State Rep. Kevin Coleman, a Westland Democrat, wants to change that.

“People have to be 21 to work in cannabis and that doesn’t matter if its on the science aspect, cultivation, marketing, sales, so House Bill 6061 is simple, what it does is it would lower the age from 21 to 18," Rep. Coleman said during his testimony.

Coleman argued that since there is such a shortage of workers in the industry right now, lowering the acceptable age will help businesses. Plus, it’ll help kick start the careers of younger people who want to work with marijuana.

“We have folks, young people, who are in these college programs or who are trying to start their careers off, who are unable to get involved in the industry because they might be 18, 19 or 20. We want to give young people the opportunity to learn on the job," Coleman said.

Committee members discussed some concerns over the risk of younger people working in these facilities and potentially using marijuana. But Michah Siegal, who testified on behalf of Pure Options, explained that danger is low. Pure Options is a cannabis retailer in Lansing.

“Our products are extraordinarily regulated, and the transactions we engage in are always on camera. Because of this regulatory oversight, the risk of diversion of the product to minors is minimal," Siegal said.

The bill is still in committee and has a few steps ahead of it before it can potentially reach the governor’s desk.

