Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer meets Okemos fourth graders on Capitol tour

LANSING, Mich. — Every year, hundreds of elementary school kids come to the Michigan Capitol to learn about state history and government. But, one lucky group of Okemos fourth graders got a chance to chat with the governor, and FOX 47 tagged along to check it out.

“This is the governor’s office, you guys knew that I assume, and if you look around the walls, you can see pictures of former governors. They’ve got some funny facial hair don’t you think?"Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked a group of elementary school kids from Okemos.

This year marks the first year since the height of the pandemic that large school groups have been back inside the Capitol for tours.

"I loved meeting with kids when I was a legislator, as governor now, I’m not as much physically in the Capitol as much as we’ve got school groups here, but I love to chat with the kids," she said. "Their honest questions are refreshing.”

This group of school kids were eager to ask questions and happy to tell the governor what part of their tour was their favorite.

“It was very sweet some of them were marveling at the architecture of the Capitol, which is not something you hear from all fourth grade groups," Whitmer said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook