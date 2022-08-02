Michigan GOP cancels watch party in Lansing due to threats made against staffer, building

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Republican Party canceled their watch party in Lansing after receiving threats on Election Day.

Portela told FOX 47 News that the watch party was canceled as a precaution.

The Michigan Republican Party said that a female staff member received "violent threats" at party headquarters in Lansing early Tuesday morning.

“This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats, which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down," Gustavo Portela, deputy chief of staff and communications director, said in a news release. "Our party won’t be deterred, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite on-going threats. No type of violence against women should ever be tolerated.”

A police report has been filed with the Lansing Police Department.

