Michigan Education Trust hosts 10th annual pizza party fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. — There was pizza for a good cause Thursday on the Michigan state Capitol lawn. The Michigan Education Trust held their 10th annual pizza party to raise money for the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, which gives scholarships to young people who have experienced foster care and are enrolled in Michigan colleges and universities.

“This afternoon we’re collecting funds to help support our Fostering Futures Scholarship Fund that the state supports to help kids in foster care attain their educational goals by going to college," said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Over the last 10 years, more than $1.3 million has been raised for the scholarship fund.

“Just by buying a slice of pizza and a ticket here, which only costs $10 dollars, you have the opportunity to support every single dollar that goes to the college scholarships," Rachael Eubanks, the state treasurer of Michigan, said.

On average, just 3 percent of former foster care youth go on to get a college degree, according to the National Foster Youth Institute. The scholarships supported by these annual fundraisers can go towards tuition, room and board, books and supplies, among other things.

