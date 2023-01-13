Michigan Democrats announce cost cutting bills

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats gathered inside Heritage Hall Thursday to announce new bills they say will lower costs for Michiganders.

“Boosting the working families tax credit delivers an average tax refund of 3,000 to 700,000 homes," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the announcement.

Whitmer was joined by the new Democratic majority leaders Speaker of the House Joe Tate and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks.

“Increasing the state EITC is a two-generation policy that helps kids by helping their parents, and it has been proven to show long lasting benefit for the children in those families," Brinks said.

The group announced two pieces of legislation. One aims to repeal Michigan’s retirement tax and another aims to expand the working families tax credit or EITC from 6 percent to 30 percent, which would be an increase of about $600 for Michigan families, according to state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet, who officially introduced the bills later in the day.

“One of the most important points to that I think is that is half the kids in Michigan," Whitmer said.

The two bills need to go through the normal process to be approved by both chambers of Michigan’s government. We’ll follow along as they progress.

