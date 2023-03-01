Michigan Democratic lawmakers reaffirm commitment to gun reform

LANSING, Mich. — Democratic lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to getting gun reform legislation passed on Wednesday and blamed their Republican counterparts for inaction before the power shift at the Capitol.

“Things are different in Lansing now. We now have a majority of lawmakers who are willing to finally do something about gun violence," said Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks.

Lawmakers have introduced bills tackling three topics: implementing universal background checks, safe storage laws and extreme risk protection orders, also called red flag laws.

“Researched and proven measures to reduce gun violence on campuses, in communities and in our homes," Brinks said.

Lawmakers said they will be bringing the proposals into committee as soon as this week.

