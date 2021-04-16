Watch
Michigan Congresswoman asking Biden Administration to label overseas white supremacists as terrorists

Slotkin makes request in a letter to have 13 neo-nazi groups operating out of the country to be classified as terrorists
A Michigan congresswoman is asking the Biden administration to change how they classify white supremacists overseas.<br/>If the request is honored, it could mean big changes for national security.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 17:40:17-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Michigan congresswoman is asking the Biden administration to change how they classify white supremacists overseas.

If the request is honored, it could mean big changes for national security.

Congresswoman, Elissa Slotkin (D) Michigan, wants the Biden administration to start classifying white supremacist groups overseas as terrorists.

The move would mean the U.S. would dedicate more resources would be dedicated to tracking these groups.

National security experts, like J.J. Green, say there are many white supremacist groups operating all over the world and many have connections here in the United States.

Slotkin requested that 13 neo nazi/white supremacist groups be labeled as ‘foreign terrorist organizations'.

The Democrat is also a former CIA analyst who sits on a House committee devoted to keeping an eye on intelligence and counter-terrorism.

“The movement that’s taking place right now that we see the Proud Boys and The Boogaloo Boys and many other groups that are organizing and essentially pushing this separatist, white supremacist ideology this is not new but it’s a new take on it. Because one of the things these groups are doing is they are changing their look to appear a bit more mainstream," said Green.

Green says one new twist is that these groups are now targeting gamers because they are online and more prone to become radicalized.

Its unclear at this point if the administration will do what Slotkin is asking but one top official within the Department of Homeland Security has publicly said domestic extremist groups pose a great risk to national security.

