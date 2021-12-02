Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calls for common sense gun laws after Oakland High School shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Oxford High School experienced a tragedy on Tuesday when a student opened fire inside the Oakland County school, killing four and critically wounding seven others.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says it should provoke a conversation about Michigan's gun laws and how we can keep children safe in our schools.

"I think it's important that we sort of dissect what occurred, and think about what we can do better to potentially prevent a tragedy like this from occurring in the future in another school, in another town in another part of the state," Nessel said.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearms in the commission of a felony and one count of terrorism causing death.

Nessel says she would like to see changes to Michigan gun laws to prevent this sort of violence.

"It's time for us to reevaluate the laws that we could be potentially putting in place that could have stopped this from happening. Child access prevention laws, that's the kind of thing we need to be doing in Michigan," Nessel said. "It is not an infringement of anyone's Second Amendment rights to say, 'If you're going to have a gun and a child in your household, you need to keep those separate. They cannot come into contact with each other.'"

Nessel says that state leaders should work on passing common sense gun laws while the issue is top of mind.

"One of the things that happens I think a lot is that we have a school shooting somewhere and we're in shock and in horror and we pay close attention to it for sometimes a limited amount of time and then we move on to the next thing," she said. "I think it's imperative that this time we not do that."

In the meantime, Nessel says she is focused on assisting the Oakland County prosecutor in bringing the case to trial.

"We want to do whatever we can to be helpful this is a very big case and obviously as the state Attorney General's office we want to be as helpful as we can to provide any of the resources to properly prosecute these cases," she said.

