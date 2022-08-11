Michigan AG Dana Nessel, 15 other attorney generals file brief against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorney generals opposing Florida’s new “Don't Say Gay" law.

This coalition filed a brief against Florida's Parental Right in Education Act, also known as the Don't Say Gay law.

This law prevents classroom instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade classes and requires the State Education Agency to write new standard classroom instruction for fourth through 12th grade.

Nessel questioned the motivation of the bill stating “it is meant to have a chilling effect on how educators do their jobs and may also violate the First Amendment rights of students and teachers alike. “

Nessel continued to say she will gladly join her colleagues on this brief and hopes it discourages other states like Michigan from considering similar legislation.

