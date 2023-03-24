MI GOP tweet draws condemnation, sparks calls for Karamo to step down

LANSING, Mich. — A tweet from the Michigan Republican Party quickly drew national attention this week for likening gun reform measures in Michigan -- to the Holocaust.

“Nothing can or should be compared to the annihilation of more than 6 million people in the Holocaust," said Halie Soifer the CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

The tweet quickly drew widespread condemnation from the Jewish community -- including the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Jewish Democratic Council of America.. who's CEO is an East Lansing native.

"It's vile, it's deeply offensive, and it's incredibly reckless for the head of a state party to propagate what is effectively Holocaust distortion," she said.

But in response -- the Michigan GOP doubled down on the statement and the meme, saying in part;

“Our 2nd Amendment was put in place to protect us from aspiring tyrants. MIGOP stands by our statement.”

Soifer tells Fox 47, in addition to taking down the tweet– which is still up as of Thursday evening – she feels Karamo should step down.

"The buck stops with the head of the Republican Party who is now defending this tweet. And given that egregious misstep, I think she should step down," Soifer said. "The truth is, clearly this woman is not fit to lead the party.”

In the day since these tweets Karamo has made no indication that she will step down.

