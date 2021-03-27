MI GOP Party Chair's comments called into question: Called Whitmer, Nessel and Benson "Witches"

LANSING, Mich. — It’s a war of words today following what some are calling questionable remarks at a Michigan Republican Party (GOP) event in Oakland County.

Party chair, Ron Weiser’s references to assassination, witches and burning at the stake are at the center of the battle.

Weiser can be seen on a Facebook live video talking to a crowd at the North Oakland Republican Club referring to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as witches at least twice.

“Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure we have good candidates to run against them to make sure that they are ready for the burning at the stake," Weiser said to the crowd.

Michigan GOP Chair Ron Weiser was pressed by the crowd on the "witches in our own party," a reference to Meijer and Upton who voted to impeach Trump.



He replied, “Other than assassination, I have no other way other than voting out. Okay?"https://t.co/5Pf6diEOGm pic.twitter.com/nOYQWHYDkl — Aaron Parseghian (@AaronParseghian) March 26, 2021

When asked what could be done to get two fellow Republicans, Congressman Fred Upton and Peter Meijer out of office Weiser quips.

“Other than, other than. Ma’am other than assassination I have no other way... (inaudble)," said Weiser.

Weiser took to Twitter this evening saying his words were taken out of context and that he "would never advocate violence."

I want to thank my friends and supporters who sent me thoughtful feedback today. I made some comments that are clearly being taken out of context. While I should have chosen my words more carefully, anyone who knows me understands I would never advocate for violence. (1/3) — Ron Weiser (@RonaldWeiser) March 26, 2021

I’ve spoken with Rep(s) Upton and Meijer personally. My off-the-cuff comments received more scrutiny from the media and leftists in the last 24 hours than the governor’s handling of COVID, the deaths she caused in nursing homes and unemployment issues impacting too many (2/3) — Ron Weiser (@RonaldWeiser) March 26, 2021

hard-working Michiganders to this day. I will not be resigning from the University of Michigan, and our focus at the Michigan Republican Party remains the same—winning in 2022. (3/3) — Ron Weiser (@RonaldWeiser) March 26, 2021

Today, many Democratic lawmakers responding.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted holding a book about witches saying that label has been used to silence and discredit women like her.

Whitmer’s press secretary, Bobby Leddy, says in a statement “this type of rhetoric is destructive and downright dangerous”.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel also took to Twitter to respond to the witch comparisons and calls on the Michigan GOP to “Do better”.

As a gay, Jewish woman, I have long since learned to respond to hateful rhetoric with humor. But as a prosecutor, I know these remarks are certain to inspire further death threats which will eventually be acted upon. Ron Weiser will surely react with shock & deny any culpability. https://t.co/BGTqf8f41H — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 26, 2021

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson shared her discouragement on the words shared by Weiser but also shared hope for other women leaders saying they should "keep leading. The world needs your voice, your service, & your courage."

Thinking of all the young women leaders out there who aspire to serve and hold public office, hearing this hateful rhetoric in the headlines & feeling discouraged, deterred, or dismissed.



My message: Keep leading. The world needs your voice, your service, & your courage. #Onward https://t.co/iTG8ubh0hZ pic.twitter.com/KvOR8xtJzW — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) March 26, 2021

The Michigan Democratic party is also chiming in calling Weiser’s remarks “Dangerous, Sexist Rhetoric.”

The Dems are also calling for Weiser to be removed from the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents.

Michigan GOP spokesperson Ted Goodman, says via text, Weiser was trying to make it clear to the people at the event that it's up to the electorate to vote out politicians when they cast their ballots.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily

Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook