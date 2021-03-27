Menu

MI GOP Party Chair's comments called into question: Called Whitmer, Nessel and Benson "Witches"

War of Words: Dems call out MI Party Chair
MI GOP leader called out for questionable language at event
Posted at 12:25 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 00:25:05-04

LANSING, Mich. — It’s a war of words today following what some are calling questionable remarks at a Michigan Republican Party (GOP) event in Oakland County.

Party chair, Ron Weiser’s references to assassination, witches and burning at the stake are at the center of the battle.

Weiser can be seen on a Facebook live video talking to a crowd at the North Oakland Republican Club referring to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as witches at least twice.

“Our job now is to soften up those three witches and make sure we have good candidates to run against them to make sure that they are ready for the burning at the stake," Weiser said to the crowd.

When asked what could be done to get two fellow Republicans, Congressman Fred Upton and Peter Meijer out of office Weiser quips.

“Other than, other than. Ma’am other than assassination I have no other way... (inaudble)," said Weiser.

Weiser took to Twitter this evening saying his words were taken out of context and that he "would never advocate violence."

Today, many Democratic lawmakers responding.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted holding a book about witches saying that label has been used to silence and discredit women like her.

Whitmer’s press secretary, Bobby Leddy, says in a statement “this type of rhetoric is destructive and downright dangerous”.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel also took to Twitter to respond to the witch comparisons and calls on the Michigan GOP to “Do better”.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson shared her discouragement on the words shared by Weiser but also shared hope for other women leaders saying they should "keep leading. The world needs your voice, your service, & your courage."

The Michigan Democratic party is also chiming in calling Weiser’s remarks Dangerous, Sexist Rhetoric.”

The Dems are also calling for Weiser to be removed from the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents.

Michigan GOP spokesperson Ted Goodman, says via text, Weiser was trying to make it clear to the people at the event that it's up to the electorate to vote out politicians when they cast their ballots.

