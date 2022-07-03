LANSING, Mich. — Members of Michigan State University's Divine Nine sororities and fraternities gathered at the Capitol on Saturday to rally against the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The group called for action like voting and engaging with elected officials as well as donations to Planned Parenthood.

"Right after Roe v. Wade got overturned, we were in our group chat discussing which ways we could further the initiative to raise awareness for women's rights and Planned Parenthood, so we got in our group chat and started planning the event," said Brela Flemming, one of the event organizers.

Flemming and A'Ryhanna Tyus organized Saturday's event in about a week, coming up with flyers and getting the word out. Together the two brought out close to a hundred young people.

"All of our organizations within the Divine Nine we all were founded upon social action," Tyus said.

She said that the overturning of Roe was an opportunity for MSU's Divine Nine to come together and practice that social action and raise awareness.

"We just are really big on social action and making a difference in our community," Tyus said.

"It's not just in our communities we take it statewide, we travel, and we do acts of service so even after this march we'll have other initiatives," Flemming said.

The group is planning more work next weekend, this time on MSU's campus.

