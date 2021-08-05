MDHHS recommends students and staff mask up this fall

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials updated their COVID-19 recommendations for schools on Wednesday, saying that, to avoid disruptions to in-person learning, both students and staff should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' recommendation is not a mandate. However the agency says it updated its stance to reflect the current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said the state health department is issuing the guidance to protect Michiganders of all ages.

"MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages," she said in a statement. "We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic."

The state health department says schools should consider multiple factors like levels of community transmission, COVID-19 vaccination coverage and use of frequent screenings to determine mitigation strategies.

