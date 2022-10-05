Maurice Imhoff drops out of the race for Michigan House District 46

LANSING, Mich. — Maurice Imhoff, who was once poised to be the youngest state Representative in Michigan’s history, dropped out of the race to represent District 46 Wednesday after allegations of past threats to schools and an alleged assault of a police officer.

Top Democrats in Michigan like Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski all quickly pulled their support.

Imhoff announced Wednesday that he will end his campaign for state representative of the 46th District saying in a statement he will donate his campaign funds to Rise Above, an organization he credits with helping turn his life around.

Facebook Maurice Imhoff drops out of the race for District 46.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook